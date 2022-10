Life.Style.Live!

Dietitian shares recipe for Apple Nachos as fun way to work fruit into diet

About half of older adults in Indiana report not getting enough fruits and veggies in their diets, and dietician Tiffany Cox with CICOA Aging & In-Home solutions joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to show seniors how they can get creative with recipes to eat what they love, but still get in those fruits and veggies.

She prepared her recipe for Apple Nachos.

