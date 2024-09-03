‘Dining in the Dark’ event to raise money for people with vision loss

Co-chairs of this year’s event, Chris and Anne Dunlavy joined us with exciting news about the 2024 Dining in the Dark event.

This year’s Dining in the Dark will take place on Saturday, September 21st at the downtown Indianapolis JW Marriott.

Dining in the Dark is one of the very special fundraising events of this year. During this event, guests will dine in the dark while wearing sleep masks. This gives them a short but strong experience that helps people understand vision loss.

This year’s theme is “Carnaval: Revelry for a Cause.” Guests are encouraged to wear bright clothes, feathers, and other cheerful accessories.

Tickets can be purchased for couples and singles, as well as five different sponsorship levels for those who would like to give more to the cause.

Money generated will go to the Bosma Center for Visionary Solutions, which assists over 900 Indiana residents with their loss of vision through rehabilitation programs.

This year, donations will go even further because of the “Changing Lives Today, Creating Opportunities Tomorrow” campaign led by the Bosma Visionary Opportunities Foundation.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit bosma.org/dininginthedark.

Bosma is one of Indiana’s largest nonprofit organizations that provides training and employment services to people with vision loss.

The Bosma Visionary Opportunities Foundation furthers Bosma’s mission of helping individuals who are blind or severely visually impaired by offering rehabilitation and employment services.

The foundation raises money through events like Dining in the Dark to help adults learn the skills they need to live on their own and be independent. To learn more information about this important cause, watch the full interview above!