Dino & Dragon Stroll happens at Indiana Convention Center this weekend

Dino & Dragon Stroll, a unique, interactive dinosaur and dragon national touring experience, produced by CV Events, is coming to Indianapolis.

It’s happening at the Indiana Convention Center (100 S. Capitol Ave.) on October 14 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and October 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. (Sensory Friendly Session) and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This year’s event is bigger and better than ever, featuring dinosaurs, rides and the latest addition to the experience – dragons! Visitors can get up close and personal for life-like encounters with life-sized dinosaurs and dragons, some measuring more than 28’ tall and 60’ wide. The creatures are produced with advanced animatronic and sound technology, truly bringing them to life, including moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes and mouths, breathing movements, roars and more.

In addition to visits with favorites like the T-Rex, Velociraptor and Stegosaurus, children also can participate in story time and hands-on crafts and activities at the Dinosaur and Dragon craft creations station. Additional activity tickets also will be available for purchase at the stroll for themed rides, including bounce house inflatables, dinosaur scooters, walking dinosaur rides and more.

NOTE: A sensory-friendly Dino & Dragon Stroll session will take place from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, for those with stimulation sensitivities. More information is available dinostroll.com/dino-therapy.

Tickets and Details: Tickets are $19.99 (+service fees) each for adults and children and must be purchased online in advance. Children under two, Active Military and Veterans (with ID/papers) are free.

In addition, The Dino and Dragon Stroll is partnering with an area foodbank as part of its national, “Stomp Out Hunger” initiative to help those in the community facing food insecurity. Guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable items to the event and place in collection bins at the front entrance.