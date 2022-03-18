Life.Style.Live!

‘Dinosphere: Now You’re in Their World’ exhibit opens at Children’s Museum of Indianapolis this weekend

Giants of the Jurassic, monsters of the Mesozoic Seas and creatures of the Cretaceous are coming to life in the new Dinosphere at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis opening on Saturday, March 18.

Imagine life 150 million years ago. The Earth shook with each footstep by massive dinosaurs (stretching 60–80 feet, nose to tail) as they pounded the ground and searched for plants to satisfy their huge appetites. Listen for the pitter-patter of smaller creatures racing for cover as theropods scavenged the area for their next meal. Hear the splashing and gurgling of ocean waves as you discover a treasure trove of marine life, from massive monsters to miniature shellfish. With each step into the new exhibit, “Dinosphere®: Now You’re in Their World” at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, children and families come face-to-face—and in some cases, face-to-knee—with magnificent dinosaurs and marine reptiles that once dominated the world.

Visitors are fully immersed in a time long ago with magnificent sound and light shows, actor interpreter performances and gallery interpreters who answer questions visitors didn’t even know they had.

The museum brought in amazing new dinosaurs, including Giants of the Jurassic™ and Monsters of the Mesozoic Seas™, which will join longtime favorites in Creatures of the Cretaceous™ to create this extraordinary new exhibit. Along with international partners from the Naturalis Biodiversity Center (Netherlands) and the University of Manchester (United Kingdom), paleontologists from The Children’s Museum unearthed some of these fossils from its dig site in Wyoming known as, “The Jurassic Mile™.”

