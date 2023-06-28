Dirty Dough cookies expanding nationwide … that’s the way the cookie crumbles

Dirty Dough Cookies, founded by Bennett Maxwell, has taken the cookie industry by storm, experiencing rapid growth not only in Indiana but also on a national scale. What sets Dirty Dough apart is their unique approach to cookies, including a special protein cookie designed specifically for gym-goers. Bennett recognized the need for a healthier cookie alternative that would fuel and satisfy fitness enthusiasts without compromising on taste. This innovative creation has resonated with health-conscious individuals, contributing to Dirty Dough’s expanding success.

Beyond their delectable treats, Dirty Dough prioritizes mental wellness as a fundamental part of their brand. Bennett and his team are dedicated to creating a supportive and inclusive environment across all their locations. They have also established the Life is Sweet Foundation, a non-profit organization with a noble mission to fund 1,000 mental health wellness centers within the next five years. Through these initiatives, Dirty Dough is not only satisfying cravings but also making a positive impact on the well-being of their customers and communities.

Bennett Maxwell’s journey from selling candy bars in elementary school to leading a thriving cookie-selling franchise exemplifies his entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to authenticity. With a focus on inclusivity and mental health, Dirty Dough Cookies continues to captivate cookie lovers nationwide, proving that delicious treats and social responsibility can go hand in hand.