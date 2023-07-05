Disciples of J.O.Y. for Disaster Relief fundraiser promising food, entertainment, and more!

The Disciples of J.O.Y Fundraiser is set to bring a taste of Greek cuisine to Greenfield, Indiana. Costas Stylianou, the chef, and owner of COSTA’S GRILL, will be joining the event, arriving at 9 a.m. The menu for the fundraiser will feature mouthwatering Greek dishes, including oven-baked Greek-style chicken marinated in olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and oregano. Accompanying the chicken will be Greek potatoes baked in a similar fashion, a refreshing Greek salad with feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, romaine lettuce, red onions, and Kalamata olives, as well as spinach pies and hummus with pita bread. Demonstrations of the culinary delights will be a part of the event, allowing attendees to savor the flavors of Greece.

The Disciples of J.O.Y organization aims to make a difference across the entire state of Indiana, providing disaster relief to those in need. With a strong focus on volunteers and donations, the organization emphasizes the importance of community support. Volunteers with diverse skill sets are encouraged to join, ensuring a wide range of expertise to assist disaster victims effectively. Donations play a crucial role in providing immediate help, including food, water, and shelter, to those affected by disasters. The Disciples of J.O.Y Fundraiser seeks to raise awareness about the organization’s mission and encourage banquet ticket purchases for the First Annual Fundraiser on July 22nd.