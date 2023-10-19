Search
Discover a world of entertainment ‘On The Aisle’

Disney in concert: The sound of magic

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Are you ready for an unforgettable journey through the world of performing arts?

Join Tom Alvarez, the charismatic contributor from “On The Aisle,” as he takes you through a whirlwind of upcoming events that are sure to delight your senses.

From the mesmerizing “Police Deranged for Orchestra” by Stewart Copeland at The Palladium on October 19 to the captivating performances by Dance Kaleidoscope from October 19 to 22 in “New Horizons,” the entertainment options are endless.

Don’t miss “Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic” by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra on October 21 and 22, or the spine-tingling tales at “Spine-Tingling Tales & Times” by Storytelling Arts of Indiana on October 29 and 30.

And for a dose of musical magic, catch “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre through November 19, or the fantastic finale of “The Prom” at Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre, running through October 21.

Your ticket to entertainment awaits!

