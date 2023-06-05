Discover academic adventures with Indy Summer Learning Labs

Indy Summer Learning Labs are back for the third summer! From June 12 through July 14, students who are entering grades 1 through 9 are invited to keep learning over the summer and discover exciting enrichment opportunities. Each Indy Learning Lab site is free or low cost!

This innovative program is made possible by The Mind Trust and the United Way of Central Indiana. Kateri Whitley, Senior Director of Communications for The Mind Trust, and Mariana Lopez Owens, La Plaza Director of Education Programs, joined us today to share more information about the program.

There are over 40 Indy Learning Labs sites across Indianapolis, and La Plaza is hosting two sites: one on the westside and one on the eastside. La Plaza has planned many activities to pair with the academic experiences. Each week has an academic theme and a field trip to advance the learning outcomes. These enrichment opportunities include visiting the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Zoo, Camp Town, and many more.

● The west side site, La Plaza Summer Discovery, is for grades 1-7 and will be held at 5525 W. 34th St.

● The east side site, La Plaza Leadership Institute for Latino Youth is for 9th graders and will be held at 7555 E. 56th St.

During the past two summers, students who attended an Indy Learning Lab made academic progress in both math and learning. Not to mention, there is plenty of summer fun to be had!

There are several different types of sites to meet the needs of families, including traditional school settings, virtual learning, and small groups. The labs will be offered at schools and community sites in the greater Indianapolis area.

For more information and to enroll in Indy Summer Learning Labs, visit their website.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE MIND TRUST.