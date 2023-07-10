Discover the art of beer flight making at the Machyne

Join Averi Hittle, the Digital Marketing Manager of 16 Tech, and Paul Williams, the Workshop Manager of the Machyne, as they delve into the world of beer flight making. The Machyne, located within the 16 Tech Innovation District in Indianapolis, offers a variety of classes and workshops to promote creativity and hands-on learning. They shared insights into the beer flight-making class, showcasing the craftsmanship and techniques involved.

The Machyne provides a range of exciting opportunities beyond beer flight making. This innovative workshop is a hub for artistic expression and skill development, from woodworking to metalworking. Whether you’re interested in crafting furniture, creating metal sculptures, or learning the art of ceramics, the Machyne has something for everyone.

The 16 Tech Innovation District is a vibrant community that fosters innovation and economic growth. 16 Tech serves as a catalyst for collaboration and cross-industry convergence. The nonprofit 16 Tech Community Corporation ensures that the benefits of this development extend not only to the district but also to the surrounding neighborhoods, the city, the region, and the state.

To learn more about the exciting offerings and events at Machyne and the 16 Tech Innovation District, visit their website at www.16tech.com. Explore the possibilities and unleash your creativity through the diverse programs and classes available.