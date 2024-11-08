Disney Jr. Live brings holiday magic with iconic characters and high-energy shows

Disney Jr. Live is bringing a star-studded lineup of beloved characters to the stage, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie, Goofy, and characters from “Puppy Dog Pals,” “SuperKitties,” and “Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends.” The interactive family show promises a fun-filled adventure as Team Spidey tackles mysterious weather disruptions that threaten to interrupt the big playdate at the clubhouse. Executive Producer Jonathan Shank shared insights into the magic behind the production and its impact on audiences.

“Bringing families together, especially during the holiday season, is an incredible experience,” Shank said. The show combines high-energy music, acrobatics, and special segments featuring Disney Jr. Live’s most iconic characters, from Mickey and Minnie to newcomers like the “SuperKitties” and Ariel. According to Shank, “The introduction of the “SuperKitties” has added an exciting, interactive component to the show,” and Ariel’s musical moments continue to captivate young audiences.

One of the highlights is the segment featuring Spidey and his friends. Shank explained, “What this brings to the show is something unique in the preschool arena—high-level acrobatics and high-energy music.” Shank shared that each character’s entrance often draws awe-struck reactions from the audience. “There are moments where characters come on stage, and it’s like a rock star just appeared,” he noted.

As much as the show is about entertaining, it’s also a first theater experience for many young viewers. “For a lot of kids, this is their first experience with theater, so our goal is to make it memorable and create lifelong fans of live entertainment,” Shank explained. “It really takes a village to bring this magic together,” he added, crediting a team of designers, choreographers, costume creators, and Disney Parks collaborators.

Disney Jr. Live will be at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre on November 9, offering families a chance to see their favorite characters in an immersive, memorable setting. “It’s special to bring all these characters together in one place,” Shank said.