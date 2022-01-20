Life.Style.Live!

‘Disney on Ice’ returns to Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Disney fans can watch their favorite stories “come to life” as their favorite characters take the ice at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Disney On Ice Presents “Mickey and Friends” will feature classic characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy, but will also bring in some of the new and popular ones like Moanna and Elsa from the movie Frozen.

It’s a performance ensemble skater and performer Hallie Joseph has been waiting for after the COVID-19 pandemic prematurely canceled her last visit to Indianapolis. She talked about how she and her castmates feel about being back in front of audiences again.

“Getting to come back has made it all the better,” Joseph said. “We take it as more special and we don’t take it for granted.”

Justine Lopez, who’s been a part of the Disney on Ice for more than a decade spoke about what brings her back year after year. “It’s really just seeing all the kids and all the families and their smiling faces,” she said. “Knowing what all of us are bringing out there, they’re enjoying it with us.”

Lopez says one of her favorite parts about the show is getting the input of the audience and finding new ways to interact with them such as when they get to pick out Minnie’s outfit during the show.

“We love to bring Disney Land and Disney World to the audience,” Lopez said. “We have Ariel and Repunzel flying 30 feet in the air and our Princess Powers segment where you get to see your favorite modern and classic princesses come out.”

Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends is playing at Gainbridge Fieldhouse from Jan. 19 to 23.

Find tickets for the event online.