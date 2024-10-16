DIY Halloween costumes bring your favorite TV and movie characters to life

With Halloween just around the corner, lifestyle expert Veena Crownholm offers creative do-it-yourself costume ideas that can bring favorite TV and movie characters to life without breaking the bank. “I love DIY because you can shop in your own closet, your mom’s closet, or make a quick trip to the thrift store,” says Crownholm , who shared her tips on how to create budget-friendly and unique Halloween costumes for all ages.

For fans of Emily in Paris, Crownholm suggests starting with bold colors, mixed prints, and the iconic red beret to capture the look. “Emily’s style is all about fun and fashion, so adding a camera phone case to document your ‘Parisian’ adventures completes the outfit,” she says, highlighting how easy it can be to repurpose items from your own wardrobe.

Crownholm also shared ideas for children’s costumes, inspired by popular kids’ shows. Her son, Max, loves Hot Wheels, so Crownholm turned a delivery box into a race car costume. “We picked out the colors and decorations together,” she explains. “It’s fun, creative, and no one else will have the same costume.” The car features checkered tape, paper plate wheels, and cupcake liner headlights. “It’s comfortable and cozy, especially with a sweatsuit underneath.”

For fans of Pokemon Horizons, Crownholm offers another DIY idea using everyday items. “A yellow sweatsuit paired with a DIY Pikachu hat made from a thrift store sailor hat and cardboard ears makes for a great costume,” she says. She also transformed a plastic pumpkin pail into a Pokeball using simple paint and mason jar lids.

Crownholm stresses the importance of getting kids involved in the costume-making process. “If they help create the costume, they’ll feel ownership and excitement about wearing it,” she says.

For more DIY costume ideas and inspiration, Crownholm recommends visiting Netflix’s Halloween hub, where families can find themed activities, games, and additional costume tips.