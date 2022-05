Life.Style.Live!

DIY Healthy living tips

Creating a healthy home is one of the top trends in home construction and renovation.

Skip Bedell, DIY TV Host & Healthy Living Advocate, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” with some tips for a healthier home.

He’s teaming up with Vitapod to share timely advice for building a healthy body through better hydration.

For more information, visit vitapodworld.com

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VITAPOD.