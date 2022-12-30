Life.Style.Live!

DJ Geno gives a sneak peak into New Year’s Eve celebration

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re looking for a fun way to ring in the new year, why not go to three parties in one? Geno Shelton joined us today to talk about his upcoming Pop Up New Year’s Eve Celebration, and gave a sneak peak into the event with a performance of the song, “Timeless.”

The event will be held at Harper’s Bar and Grill in northwest Indianapolis beginning at 8 p.m. with three rooms dedicated to a variety of e-performances, live DJs, and a complimentary prime rib buffet for early arrivers.

To purchase tickets and learn more information click here.