DJ Geno to host Thanksgiving Soul Jam concert Friday

A night of classic, old-school soul music is coming to Indy!

DJ Geno Shelton is hosting the upcoming Thanksgiving Soul Jam concert on Friday, November 25 at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre.

The show’s lineup includes The Whispers, Russell Thompkins and the new Stylistics, Detroit’s own Enchantment and The Manhattans featuring Gerald Alston.

