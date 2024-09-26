DJ Geno’s Classic Cabaret to light up Madam Walker Theatre

Get ready for an unforgettable night as DJ Geno’s Classic Cabaret takes over the historic Walker Theatre on Friday, September 27th!

The cabaret features an incredible lineup of national acts:

Club Nouveau : Known for hits like “Rumors” and their famous rendition of “Lean on Me,” this legendary group will bring their high-energy sound to the stage.

: Known for hits like “Rumors” and their famous rendition of “Lean on Me,” this legendary group will bring their high-energy sound to the stage. Loose Ends featuring Jane Eugene : With soulful hits like “Hangin’ on a String” and “Slow Down,” Jane Eugene and Loose Ends are sure to mesmerize the crowd.

: With soulful hits like “Hangin’ on a String” and “Slow Down,” Jane Eugene and Loose Ends are sure to mesmerize the crowd. 4CAST: This talented group will deliver a dynamic performance filled with amazing harmonies and infectious energy.

Get Your Tickets Now

Don’t miss out! Grab your tickets for either the 7:00 PM or 10:30 PM show and get ready for a night of music, dancing, and fun.