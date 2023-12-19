Do reality dating shows have a negative impact on real-life dating?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- It’s no secret that reality dating shows have taken over a lot of cable tv.

There are hundreds of different kinds, but do they have a negative impact on actual, real-life, dating?

Dr. Frieda Birnbaum is a research psychologist and author of “Life Begins at 60”.

She joined All Indiana to discuss some of the negative impacts reality shows have, not only in dating, but in marriage as well.

She shares that nearly 50% of all marriages end in divorce, she says she believes some of that comes from unreal expectations created in some of these shows.

Dr. Birnbaum says people should spend more time getting to know their significant other before rushing into any sort of commitment.