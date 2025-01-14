Doc B’s Restaurant introduces mocktail menu for Dry January

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Tuesday, Brian Wright, vice president of culinary and development at Doc B’s Restaurant, visited the “Life.Style.Live!” studio to show off the restaurant’s new mocktail menu released this month in observation of Dry January.

Doc B’s is a restaurant that started in Chicago in 2013 and has now grown to ten locations across the U.S. The restaurant is known for its fresh, made-from-scratch menu offerings that focus on high-quality ingredients and a casual, yet upscale dining experience.

The restaurant’s new mocktail menu features six mocktails:

The Charlotte – Grove 42, Cranberry, Fresh Lime (NA Cosmopolitan)

Spicy Agave-Rita – Notas de Agave, House Sour, Jalapeño (NA Spicy Margarita)

The Dirty Garden – Garden 108, Olive Juice, Stuffed Olives (NA Dirty Martini)

On The Fritz Spritz – Mionetto Aperitivo, Sparkling, Orange (NA Aperol Spritz)

The Runaway Mule – Grove 42, Lime, Ginger Beer (NA Moscow Mule)

The Bitter Grapefruit – Spice 94, Rosemary, Sugar Rim (NA Paloma)

In the first segment, Brian showed “Life.Style.Live!” Hosts Felicia Michelle and Cody Adams how to make The Charlotte and The Spicy Agave-Rita mocktails.

Felicia and Cody also tried two of Doc B’s appetizers: candied bacon made with sugar, cayenne, and Colman’s® and Oven Roasted Chicken Wings, prepared at 700˚ baked with our house-made chimichurri and Reggiano.

In the second segment, Brian made Doc B’s signature appetizer: a one Pound Angry Meatball. The meatball is made with spicy tomato and ricotta and served with garlic bread.

Doc B’s will also be having a special bar offering for the Super Bowl. From 5 p.m. to close on the day of the big game, the restaurant will be offering 50% off all spirits, cocktails and mocktails, when you sit at the bar.