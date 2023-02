Life.Style.Live!

Dock-Diving dogs make a splash at the Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show

The annual Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show is underway now at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and dog lovers won’t want to miss a very special group of canines!

The Alpha K-9 Dock-Diving dogs are showing off their skills this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during week two of the Alpha K-9 University competition.

Barney Wood stopped by Life.Style.Live! on Monday to talk about the show and some of these amazing competitors.

Find out more at the Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show website.