Don McLean to perform in Indy on ‘American Pie’ 50th Anniversary Tour

Grammy award honoree, Songwriters Hall of Fame member, and BBC Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Don McLean will be coming to Indianapolis!

He will be performing live at Clowes Memorial Hall on Sunday, May 1.

He will be singing his classic hits “American Pie,” “Castles In The Sky,” “Vincent,” as well as other fan favorites from throughout the years.

McLean’s legendary voice will make for an unforgettable night of music and entertainment, often sharing the story behind his most well-known song.

This will be an experience fans won’t want to miss as McLean puts his extraordinary talent and iconic career on display, surprising audiences with one-of-a-kind shows and new setlists every night!

