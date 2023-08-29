Don Schumacher Racing teams up with Riley Children’s Foundation to raise money

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Get ready to party for a good cause.

This weekend is the Dodge Power Brokers National Hot Rod Association U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway Park.

As a part of the celebration and a way to raise money, Don Schumacher Racing is hosting a block party on Friday to help raise money for the Riley Children’s Foundation.

Since 2006, the Don Schumacher Racing organization has supported the Riley Children’s Foundation, raising over $820,000.

For more than a decade, they hosted an Open House event in conjunction with the NHRA U.S. Nationals race weekend. The annual event served as a major fundraiser for Riley Children’s Foundation.

Now, the Brownsburg-based organization is excited to announce the launch of a new race weekend kick-off event, the DSR Performance Block Party, benefitting Riley Children’s Foundation.

The DSR Performance Block Party will start at 10 a.m. on Friday and conclude at 2 p.m.

Race fans then have plenty of time to head to Indianapolis Raceway Park, just three miles away, for the first round of qualifying for the NHRA U.S. Nationals, scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

“Riley Children’s Foundation is grateful for the tremendous support from the Don Schumacher Racing organization to benefit children’s healthcare. Thanks to their philanthropic gifts, we can direct funds to the most urgent needs of Riley Children’s Health and pediatric research. We are excited for their new event this year,” said Liz Elkas, President and CEO of Riley Children’s Foundation.

More than 100 hot rods and custom cars will be there as part of the Indy Hi-Winders Car Club Car Show.

Some of the top drivers will also be on hand to sign autographs, including Tony Schumacher.

All dollars raised during the DSR Performance Block Party will go to Riley Children’s Foundation.