Donatos partners with Penske Entertainment in Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s ‘Race for Equality and Change’

Donatos is an official sponsor of the Race for Equality and Change Leadership in Motorsports Summer Internship Program.

According to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway website, “INDYCAR and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are moving full speed ahead in the ‘Race for Equality and Change.’ The past few months have been filled with announcements that have built the engine that will drive fundamental change and support diversity and inclusivity across the motorsports industry. But we’ve just taken the green flag.”

Ron Jordan, CEO of Jordan Hospitality Group and Donatos’ largest traditional franchise partner, and Jimmie McMillian, Penske Entertainment’s chief diversity officer, joined us Thursday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share their partnership, upcoming events and Donatos Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza, subs, and salads.

Upcoming Events:

5/13 – 5/14: GMR Grand Prix Weekend

5/13: NXG Youth Motorsports Race Sponsor – Ron will be speaking at youth Luncheon

5/14: Race for Equality and Change Day presented by Donatos on GMR Grand Prix Race Day

5/25: Community Day & Spectacle of Homes

For more information, visit:

donatos.com

indianapolismotorspeedway.com/equality

