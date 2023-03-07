Search
DoorDash grocery delivery eliminates the chore of in-person grocery shopping

by: Meghan Stratton
Grocery delivery can make time consuming tasks like school lunches and dinner prep for the week more manageable. Trend expert Milly Almodovar joined us to discuss grocery delivery with DoorDash.

You can knock out heavy, bulk item shopping and eliminate struggling with toilet paper, canned goods, laundry detergent and more with DoorDash.

DoorDash offers tens of thousands of non-restaurant retail stores across North America including Albertsons Companies, Walgreens, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Sprouts, Dollar General, and Wawa.

For more information, visit www.doordash.com/grocery-delivery.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY DOORDASH.

