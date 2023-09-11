Double the style, double the fun: Life.Style.Live! now airing mornings and afternoons

We’re excited to announce a schedule update for Life.Style.Live! Starting today, our show will be airing not once, but twice!

You can catch us at 10 a.m. and again at 12 p.m. for Life.Style.Live! at noon! This expansion means that we’ll be bringing you double the dose of lifestyle inspiration and entertainment.

Whether you’re an early riser or prefer a more leisurely morning routine, there’s a time slot that suits you perfectly.

We’ll be delving into the hottest and most talked-about trends, from fashion and beauty to wellness and home decor, ensuring you stay in the loop!

If you missed us in the morning, worry not, as this is your golden opportunity to turn on your TV screens and join us for an exciting afternoon filled with all the latest lifestyle buzz.

Life.Style.Live! is your go-to source for staying informed and inspired, and with our new dual morning schedule, we’re making it even easier for you to keep up with the trends.

We’re committed to bringing you the most up-to-date and relevant content, ensuring that you’re always in the know about the latest fashion must-haves, wellness tips, home decor trends, and so much more.

Whether you’re sipping your morning coffee or taking a break from your busy day, tune in at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. to catch Life.Style.Live! Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to stay connected with us!