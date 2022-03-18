Life.Style.Live!

Downtown Olly’s shares a taste of their new Flatbread Pizza, signature Fried Green Tomatoes

Downtown Olly’s is celebrating its 20th year in service to central Indiana, and they had a number of other exciting announcements to make on today’s visit to “Life.Style.Live!”

Silas Smeltzer, Downtown Olly’s kitchen manager, and Adam Goble, Downtown Olly’s general manager, joined us to prepare their new personal flatbread pizzas and their signature fried green tomatoes and share what’s next for the business.











They have a new outdoor section of their restaurant called, “The Backyard,” opening April 1 with a show produced by local entertainer April Rose.

They also shared that Downtown Olly’s is a finalist for LGBTQ Venue of the Year which will be announced next week at the Bar & Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas.

For more information visit, downtownollys.net.