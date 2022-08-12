Life.Style.Live!

Downtown Olly’s to host ‘Golden Girls’ themed brunch

“Thank You for Being a Brunch!” That’s the theme behind the upcoming brunch in the backyard event at Downtown Olly’s on Saturday, August 13 at 10:30 a.m., located at 822 N Illinois St. Indianapolis, IN.

This brunch in the Backyard at Downtown Olly’s is a benefit for the upcoming production of “Golden Girls Live” that will be at the White Rabbit in September. They will be serving all of our golden realness during the benefit with a brunch buffet and mimosa bottle service!

The buffet is covered by your ticket. There will be a cash bar (yes they take cards too) for all of your beverage needs. Including but not limited to those mimosas! If you are looking for bottomless mimosas, be sure to add them to your ticket! For $20, you can add bottomless mimosas to your ticket and they come with a souvenir cup!

For you hard core drag fans that want something special to brag with, they also have a $5 meet & greet after the show that you can add to your ticket! You’ll get a golden wristband when you arrive to let people know that you have a deeper love of all things golden! Photos of the meet & greet will be available on the PINKSLIP Facebook page the next day.

You must be 21+ with valid ID to attend this event.

