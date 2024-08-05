Dr. V’s guide to healthy living during National Wellness Month

August is recognized as National Wellness Month, serving as a reminder to maintain healthy habits even during the fun-filled summer. Dr. Yael Varnado, also known as Dr. V, joined us to share some wellness inspiration.

When asked why National Wellness Month is important, Dr. V emphasized the value of prevention, stating that taking proactive steps can help avoid health issues later. Her top tip is to start by scheduling a checkup with your doctor.

Dr. V also stressed the importance of staying active. She highlighted that in 2023, the number of people participating in Pilates-based exercise programs reached nearly 12 million. To build on this trend, F45 Training introduced FS8, a new fitness movement combining Pilates reformer, mat work, tone exercises, and a yoga warm-up and cool-down. This low-impact, high-energy workout is designed to strengthen both body and mind. For more information on class schedules, Dr. V recommends visiting the FS8 website.

With the back-to-school season approaching, Dr. V offered advice for parents and children. She underscored the importance of essential nutrition support for overall health. Dr. V recommends Onnit products, particularly their Total Gut Health supplement, which includes digestive enzymes, probiotics, and nutrients to support a healthy digestive system. She also mentioned their Alpha Brain product, known for supporting memory, mental speed, and focus. These products are available at The Vitamin Shoppe and online.

For a simple yet effective wellness tip, Dr. V suggested upgrading your shower routine with Olay Retinol Body Wash. Infused with retinol and vitamin B3 complex, this body wash helps moisturize and reveal visibly renewed skin in just 14 days. Dr. V noted that the product is dermatologist-approved and available at major retailers for under $8.

Dr. V also reminded viewers of the importance of staying hydrated, especially in warm weather. Drinking plenty of water is crucial for gut health, brain function, and joint health.

