‘Drag Me to Brunch’ returns to The Hulman this weekend

There will be no shortage of French Toast and cocktails at this weekend’s “Drag Me to Brunch” event which returns to The Hulman on Sunday, August 28 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Ariel Reed, director of outlets for Hotel Indy, and Ryan Uhl, culinary lead for Hotel Indy, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Tia Mirage Hall, one of the “Drag Me to Brunch” drag queens, to share more about what you can expect from this event and to give us a taste of one of the brunch dishes and cocktails you can try there.

