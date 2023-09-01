Drag Racer Brittany Force talks upcoming NHRA U.S. Nationals

In anticipation of the upcoming US Nationals, we are excited to have Brittany Force, a renowned driver from John Force Racing, along with the legendary John Force himself, joining us today. Brittany’s journey into the world of drag racing is a remarkable tale of determination and success. Starting at Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School, she honed her skills in Super Comp and the Top Alcohol Dragster division before making her historic debut in a Top Fuel dragster with John Force Racing.

Her rookie year in 2013 earned her the NHRA Rookie of the Year award. Brittany’s career reached its pinnacle in 2017 when she made history by becoming only the second woman ever to win a Top Fuel World Championship. Her incredible dominance during the Countdown to the Championship, including four final rounds and three wins, sealed the deal in a wire-to-wire victory at the Auto Club Finals in Pomona, California.

John Force, the patriarch of John Force Racing, is a living legend in the world of NHRA drag racing. His journey to success was filled with early struggles and skepticism, but he persevered to become the most prolific winning driver in NHRA history. After nine seasons without a win, John broke through in 1987 and went on to secure his first world championship. This achievement marked the beginning of an unprecedented era of dominance, with John winning an astounding 12 NHRA Championships, including 10 consecutive titles from 1993 to 2002.

His impact on the sport extends beyond the track, as he nurtured a family legacy of drag racing, with his daughters Ashley, Courtney, and Brittany all becoming successful drivers in their own right. John Force Racing’s commitment to safety and performance, exemplified by the Eric Medlen Project, reflects the team’s dedication to the sport. With numerous championships and records to their name, John Force Racing continues to be a driving force in NHRA drag racing.