Dreamgirls musical coming to Athenaeum Theatre

This year, UMT and KaidyDid Productions will present their rendition of the Tony Award-winning musical Dreamgirls at the historic Athenaeum Theatre.

Dreamgirls is a Broadway musical that follows the rise of a Black female singing group, The Dreams, who navigate the highs and lows of fame in the 1960s music industry.

This production of Dreamgirls is staged with a talented cast. Artistic Director Dee DuVall , Talent/Casting Director Kila J. Adams, and Anjelah Evans-Hoover – Effie (Lead Actress), joined us to share more information.

The show pays homage to R&B legends like The Supremes, James Brown, and Jackie Wilson, offering a poignant look at the personal and professional challenges they faced.

For tickets and more information about Dreamgirls and the rest of the season, visit IPAC’s Box Office.