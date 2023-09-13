Drink beer to support Indy adoptable animals

IndyHumane’s young professional affinity group, “IPAAW,” will host “Ales for Adoptable Tails” on September 16th from 12-4 PM at Opti-Park (780 East 66th Street), with 12-1 PM being a VIP hour. This family and pet-friendly event brings together a few of our favorite things – food, beer, wine, and adorable animals looking for their fur-ever homes.

Tickets include access to samples of craft beer, wine, and seltzer, food trucks, live music,games, doggie crafts, and pet-related retail offerings, with proceeds going to help homeless pets find their way to loving homes. There will also be several adoptable pets on site looking for their forever homes.

“Ales is not only IPAAW’s biggest annual event, it’s also so much fun! What could be better than being outside, sipping on a drink and hanging out with some dogs for a good cause?” said Jennifer Weingart, IPAAW President. “The best part is that all the money raised goes directly to IndyHumane to help homeless animals in Central Indiana.”

Attendees can also upgrade to VIP access to the event, which includes an extra hour of sampling before the event opens to the general public and a tote bag of goodies.

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite and range between $10-$50.

“Ales for Adoptable Tails” is just one way the Indianapolis Professionals Advocating for Animal Welfare Coalition – or IPAAW for short, volunteers to aide the shelter’s mission. Learn how you can get involved here.