Drink of the Week: A cocktail and wine for Thanksgiving dinner

Mixologist Brett Butler from Alcomy LLC stopped by “Life.Style.Live!” to craft a cocktail that is perfect for the Thanksgiving holiday. Whether you’re celebrating with friends or family, the “Wild Turkey and Cranberry” cocktail will be sure to raise your spirits. Here is the recipe!

Directions

Step 1: Add orange juice, cranberry juice, whiskey, cranberry relish, and sage leaves to an ice-filled cocktail shaker.

Step 2: Cover and shake until chilled. Strain into a 10-oz. ice-filled cocktail glass.

Step 3: Garnish with additional sage leaves and cranberries, if desired.

Ingredients

3 oz Orange Juice

3 oz Cranberry Juice

2 oz Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon Whiskey

2 tbsp Cranberry Relish

4 fresh sage leaves, plus additional for garnish if desired

Cranberries, fresh or frozen, for garnish

Learn more about Wild Turkey bourbon here.

Butler also shared information about Josh Cellars wine. Josh Cellars was founded by Napa Valley vintner Joseph Carr with the sole purpose of offering distinct, high-quality California wines. In 2007, inspired by the rich, elegant, and approachable Cabernet he found in the Red Hills of California’s Lake County, he launched Josh Cellars.

The wines encapsulate a unique style: bold and complex, but balanced and approachable. And the script on the front label of Josh is Joseph’s mother’s handwriting!

You can find Josh Cellars wine at Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits.