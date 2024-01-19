Drink of the Week: Betterment Wines

Search
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Lauren Johnson joined us to explore the diverse brands associated with Betterment Wines.

Armed with insight into the world of wines, she discussed the distinct offerings of each brand.

From the exquisite Kim Crawford Wines, known for its New Zealand origins, to the array of California Wines by Meiomi Wines, and the crafted selections from Sonoma County’s SIMI Winery, the discussion promises to be a journey through unique flavors and regional nuances.

To learn more about these wines, be sure to watch the full interview above and visit the following links:

Kim Crawford Wines | Wines from New Zealand

Great tasting California Wines | Meiomi Wines 

Remarkably Crafted Wines from Sonoma County | SIMI Winery 

