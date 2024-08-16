Drink of the Week: Federalist Cabernet

Drink of the Week: The Federalist Cabernet Sauvignon

This week, we were joined by Todd Rainer, Trade Development Manager at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, to talk about our featured drink of the week: Federalist Cabernet.

Todd shared with us the details of this wine, which comes from the Lodi region and is made with a blend of grape varieties, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Petite Syrah, and Sangiovese.

The wine is aged for 15 months in 35% new oak, which gives it a rich flavor.

The alcohol percentage of Federalist Cabernet is 14.90%, and the wine is fermented in separate blocks to preserve the unique characteristics of each grape variety.

Each block spends an average of 18 days on the skins to develop its flavor.

For those interested in the tasting notes, Todd described the wine as having flavors of blackberry, black cherry, cassis, and a hint of cinnamon.

To learn more about Federalist Cabernet, visit their website, (https://www.federalistwines.com/cabernet).

Be sure to give this full-bodied wine a try if you’re looking for something special to enjoy!