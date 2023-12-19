Drink of the Week: High West Whiskey

High West Distillery, established in 2006 by David Perkins and his wife, Jane, is a testament to the transformative power of passion and vision.

David, a former biochemist, found inspiration to delve into the world of distilling during a visit to a whiskey distillery in Kentucky, where he recognized the scientific parallels between fermentation and his expertise in biochemistry.

In pursuit of their dream, the Perkins family uprooted themselves in 2004 and settled in Park City, Utah.

The choice of Park City was a reflection of David’s profound affection for the Old West and a nod to Utah’s little-known whiskey heritage.

Their journey commenced in 2007 when they fired up their modest 250-gallon still and opened a charming Saloon within a historic livery stable and garage in downtown Park City.

From these humble beginnings, High West Distillery has blossomed into a globally award-winning brand that has captured the hearts and palates of whiskey enthusiasts around the world.