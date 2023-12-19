Drink of the Week: Kim Crawford Wines

New Zealand’s diverse and picturesque landscape plays a pivotal role in the success of Kim Crawford wines.

The vineyards are strategically positioned within the latitudes of 34º to 47º, spanning an impressive 1,000-mile stretch from the northern tip to the southern coast of the country.

Kim Crawford’s vineyards are strategically nestled in exceptional coastal locations, where the grapes enjoy the benefits of lengthy daylight hours, refreshing sea breezes, and cool nights.

Combined with New Zealand’s extended and dry autumn season, our grapes undergo a slow, deliberate ripening process.

This gradual maturation not only intensifies flavor profiles but also fosters a refined acidity, resulting in a balance between fruitiness and sharpness.

Ultimately, it is this exceptional blend of factors—ranging from geographic regions and soil compositions to temperature variations and growth rates—that imbue Kim Crawford wines with their ideal equilibrium of fruit and acidity.

Beyond being the perfect complement to diverse culinary experiences, Kim Crawford is a wine that harmonizes with one of the world’s most breathtaking and awe-inspiring regions.