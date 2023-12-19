Drink of the Week: Mionetto Prosecco

In 1887, Francesco Mionetto founded a winery in Valdobbiadene, at the heart of the Prosecco region near Venice, showcasing his deep love and passion for the area and its wines.

Today, Mionetto remains a prominent and internationally recognized producer of Prosecco, maintaining a balance between tradition and innovation.

In 1982, they adopted the Charmat method for fermentation, enhancing the preservation of Prosecco’s flavors and aromas.

This process involves a temperature-controlled initial fermentation and a second fermentation in autoclaves, ensuring the freshness and grape aroma.

Beyond crafting high-quality sparkling wine, Mionetto maintains enduring relationships with local grape growers, some spanning generations, which significantly influences the quality and quantity of grapes they receive, contributing to their continued success.