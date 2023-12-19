Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Drink of the Week: Mionetto Prosecco

Drink of the Week: Mionetto Prosecco

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

In 1887, Francesco Mionetto founded a winery in Valdobbiadene, at the heart of the Prosecco region near Venice, showcasing his deep love and passion for the area and its wines.

Today, Mionetto remains a prominent and internationally recognized producer of Prosecco, maintaining a balance between tradition and innovation.

In 1982, they adopted the Charmat method for fermentation, enhancing the preservation of Prosecco’s flavors and aromas.

This process involves a temperature-controlled initial fermentation and a second fermentation in autoclaves, ensuring the freshness and grape aroma.

Beyond crafting high-quality sparkling wine, Mionetto maintains enduring relationships with local grape growers, some spanning generations, which significantly influences the quality and quantity of grapes they receive, contributing to their continued success.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Pavel’s World: A Christmas Medley
Life.Style.Live! /
Drink of the Week: Mr....
Life.Style.Live! /
Ring in the New Year...
Life.Style.Live! /
The perfect holiday spread
Life.Style.Live! /
Forty5 Partners with Kan-Kan Cinema
Life.Style.Live! /
Retired WNBA player Tamika Catchings...
Life.Style.Live! /
Drink of the Week: High...
Life.Style.Live! /
Drink of the Week: Kim...
Life.Style.Live! /