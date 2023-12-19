Drink of the Week: Mr. Pickles Pacific Northwest Gin

Crafted in Eugene, Oregon, Mr. Pickles Gin, born from 100% local wheat, is a Pacific Northwest spirit.

This gin boasts a unique flavor profile, starting with juniper and evolving into herbal notes with a hint of black pepper.

Rooted in the region’s natural beauty, it’s a fitting tribute to the Cascade Mountains.

Behind this gin is Mr. Pickles, a rescued American Pitbull Terrier who found his home with Wolf Spirit Distillery in Eugene.

He adds a touch of heart and charm to the distillery, inspiring their craft and overseeing the production process when he’s not enjoying some well-deserved sunshine.