Drink of the Week: Teremana Tequila

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Teremana Tequila, born in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, is co-crafted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and is a dedicated Mexican family-owned distillery.

Each variant—Anejo, Blanco, and Reposado—is created in small batches. The production process reflects a deep connection to the local community, employing traditional methods and supporting regional businesses.

Notably, Teremana embraces a 100% brick oven roasting technique, extracting the vibrant citrus notes from the agave over three days.

The sustainability journey continues as the leftover agave fibers find purpose as organic compost for the agave fields. To crown this artisanal endeavor, the tequila is distilled in handmade copper pot stills crafted by a local artisan on-site, resulting in a remarkably clean and smooth final product.

Teremana Tequila represents the fusion of tradition, craftsmanship, and respect for the environment.

