Casa Del Sol elevates the espresso martini with a new twist to the classic

Casa Del Sol, a tequila co-owned by actress Eva Longoria and crafted under the expertise of master distiller Carmen Gonzalez, offers a unique spin on the traditional Espresso Martini. Highlighting innovation and female empowerment, Casa Del Sol’s Reposado tequila is aged exclusively in cognac barrels, creating a distinctive flavor profile that stands out in the tequila market.

“This is one of the only tequilas aged in cognac barrels,” shared Brett Butler, showcasing its golden hue and flavors of vanilla, raisin, and sweet tobacco. The drink also features nods to the Aztec goddess Mayahuel, depicted on the bottle as a symbol of strength and empowerment. “This tequila celebrates women in an industry traditionally dominated by men,” Butler explained.

The recipe for the Casa Del Sol Espresso Martini integrates unexpected elements while honoring classic techniques. The base features two ounces of Casa Del Sol Reposado tequila, chosen for its smooth yet complex profile. Agave syrup adds sweetness, alongside cream of coconut for a subtle, creamy texture. Cold brew coffee, used in place of traditional espresso, brings a robust depth to the cocktail.

“You can do a lot of riffs on an Espresso Martini, but this one is special because of its unique ingredients,” Butler noted, adding that the combination of agave and coconut creates a balanced sweetness. A vigorous shake emulsifies the mixture, creating the frothy texture essential to the drink.

To finish, Butler adds a creative twist: a light dusting of salt and cinnamon. “It’s like a chocolate chip cookie with that perfect mix of sweet and salty,” he said. Traditional espresso beans can also be used as garnish, but the cinnamon adds warmth and complements the tequila’s nuanced flavors.

The Casa Del Sol Espresso Martini offers a refined take on a beloved cocktail, making it perfect for sipping as the sun sets—a nod to the label’s suggestion of enjoying the tequila at sundown. “It’s not a drink to throw back; it’s something to savor,” Butler emphasized.

With its smooth flavors, thoughtful presentation, and cultural roots, the Casa Del Sol Espresso Martini embodies the spirit of celebration and innovation. This tequila, crafted with care and artistry, elevates the cocktail experience, offering a new way to enjoy an old favorite.

For more information, visit casadelsoltequila.com.