Drink of the Week: Gray Whale Gin

Drink of the Week: The Last Word

This week, we were joined by Brett Butler, a mixologist from Alcomy LLC, to talk about our featured drink of the week: Gray Whale Gin.

Brett shared a special cocktail called the “Last Word,” made with equal parts Gray Whale Gin, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, Fontbonne Herbal Liqueur, and a splash of lime juice.

Brett also talked about the story behind Gray Whale Gin.

The company believes in creating handcrafted spirits that bring people together for good times.

The inspiration for Gray Whale Gin came during a camping trip to Big Sur, California.

While enjoying the beautiful scenery of the Pacific Coast, the team was inspired by the gray whales they spotted, which have been migrating along the coast for over 30 million years.

Gray Whale Gin is not just about making great drinks; it’s also about doing good in the world.

The company supports Oceana, an organization dedicated to protecting and restoring the world’s oceans, ensuring that gray whales can continue their epic journey for millions of years.

For more information about Gray Whale Gin and its mission, visit their website:(https://www.graywhalegin.com/).

Be sure to try the “Last Word” cocktail and enjoy the unique flavors of Gray Whale Gin!