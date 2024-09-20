Drinks of the Week: -196 Vodka Seltzer; La Crema wine

Abby Murphy, Indiana Manager for Suntory Global Spirits, along with Heather Daines and Eric Schuetzler, brand ambassadors for -196, and Scott Barefield from Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, joined us to discuss some exciting beverage options perfect for tailgating this season.

They introduced -196 and On The Rocks, both ready-to-drink brands from Suntory Global Spirits, known for their convenience and refreshing flavors. These drinks are ideal for those looking to enjoy a hassle-free cocktail experience while tailgating or at any outdoor event.

For wine lovers, La Crema from Jackson Family Wines was also highlighted as an excellent choice, offering a smooth, flavorful option to elevate any gathering.

To learn more about these beverages, visit their respective websites: us.minus196.com, otrcocktails.com, and lacrema.com.