St. Julian Winery introduces festive holiday wines, featuring cranberry and gingerbread flavors

St. Julian Winery, Michigan’s oldest and most awarded winery, is offering a selection of festive wines just in time for the holiday season. Known for their innovative and limited-release items, the winery has crafted unique blends that cater to holiday gatherings, gift-giving, and seasonal indulgence. Dario Braganini, a representative of the winery, recently highlighted some of these offerings, including cranberry wine, gingerbread wine, and a festive holiday red blend.

“We’re known for bringing unique wines to the market,” Braganini said. “Our LTOS (limited-time-only selections) are particularly popular during the holidays. These wines are not only delicious but also make great gifts and conversation starters at parties.”

Cranberry Wine

The cranberry wine, bottled once a year, is a standout option for Thanksgiving. “It’s a fantastic complement to holiday meals,” Braganini said. The wine offers a balance of sweetness without the sharp tartness often associated with cranberries, making it approachable for a variety of palates.

“It’s smooth and flavorful,” noted “Life.Style.Live” host Felicia Michelle. “Unlike other cranberry wines I’ve tried, it doesn’t have that overwhelming tartness.”

Gingerbread Wine

Perhaps the most intriguing of the lineup is the gingerbread wine, packaged in a whimsical bottle featuring a gingerbread man with a missing foot. This spiced red wine is infused with cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove to evoke the flavor of a gingerbread cookie.

“This wine really surprised me,” Braganini said. “Our winemaker, who’s from Indiana, has done an incredible job creating these unique flavors.”

The gingerbread wine, intended to be a playful nod to the holidays, exceeded expectations. “I was skeptical at first, but it’s incredible. The spice is perfectly balanced, and it’s such a fun addition to the season,” Michelle remarked.

Holiday Red Blend

The winery also presented its medium-sweet holiday red blend, made from Concord grapes. This wine offers a fruity profile without being overly sweet, making it a versatile option for casual gatherings.

“This is another grab-and-go item priced under $10,” Braganini explained. “It’s perfect for parties or as a host gift.”

Widely Available for the Season

St. Julian’s holiday wines can be found at grocery and liquor stores throughout Indiana, thanks to the winery’s partnership with Southern Glazers. With a wide distribution network, these wines are accessible to anyone looking to add a festive touch to their holiday celebrations.

“These wines are made specifically for the holiday season,” Braganini said. “Each one has a distinct flavor profile, so there’s something for everyone.”

St. Julian Winery continues to impress with its creative and high-quality offerings. As Braganini emphasized, “These are wines you’ll want to grab while you can—they’re only available for a limited time.”

For more information, visit stjulian.com.

SPONSORED BY St. JULIAN WINERY