Drive, Chip and Putt initiative propels Carmel teen to golf’s grand stage

The Drive, Chip and Putt initiative, a joint effort by the Masters Tournament, United States Golf Association, and The PGA of America, is making significant strides in youth golf development for boys and girls aged 7-15. This nationwide competition is designed to foster interest in golf as a lifelong sport by emphasizing the game’s fundamental skills. Since its inception in 2013, Drive, Chip and Putt has aimed to grow the game of golf through a focus on these core skills, offering a unique opportunity for young athletes to engage in competitive play.

Each year, 80 talented young golfers earn the chance to showcase their skills at the National Finals, held at Augusta National, the esteemed venue of the Masters Tournament. Among this year’s finalists is Karis Reid from Carmel, Indiana, competing in the Girls 12-13 category. Karis, now in the seventh grade, was introduced to golf at the tender age of three by her parents, who are both educators and avid golfers. Besides her burgeoning golf career, Karis is also a competitive basketball player, demonstrating her versatile athletic talents.

The 2024 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals are scheduled for Sunday, April 7, and will be broadcast live on the Golf Channel, setting the stage for the Masters Tournament. This event not only highlights the achievements of young golfers like Karis but also emphasizes the importance of youth engagement in sports. Karis’s journey to the National Finals at Augusta National is a testament to her dedication and skill, making her an inspiring figure for her peers and aspiring golfers.

Drive, Chip and Putt continues to play a pivotal role in introducing the sport to a new generation, offering a platform for young athletes to compete and develop their skills in golf. The initiative’s commitment to fostering young talent and encouraging sportsmanship among its participants ensures that the future of golf is bright with upcoming talent like Karis Reid leading the way.