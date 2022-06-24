Life.Style.Live!

Drive-thru backpack giveaway to provide school supplies to thousands of students

5,000 kids will soon get a backpack full of school supplies and items that will have them ready to learn!

It’s all part of Hensley Legal Group’s “Drive-thru Backpack Giveaway,” which takes place later next month on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8350 Sunlight Drive Suite 300 Fishers, IN.

Ryan Kreicker, director of IT and internet marketing at Hensley Legal Group, and Erin Peckinpaugh, marketing & corporate responsibility at Hensley Legal Group, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to announce the giveaway, its purpose and how you can participate.

Families can drive up, load up their backpacks full of essential school supplies and leave ready to start learning.

Hensley legal group is also having prize pack contest giveaways. Click here for details.

For more information and to pre-register to receive backpacks for your family, click here.

For more from Hensley Legal Group, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HENSLEY LEGAL GROUP.