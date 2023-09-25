Driven2SaveLives: Raising awareness for organ donation

Danny Ernstes, a Fairland, Indiana resident, urgently needs a living kidney donor among the 1,020 Hoosiers awaiting a transplant.

As a husband, father, and grandfather, his hope for a kidney donation is life itself. Taylor McLean, sister of the late Bryan Clauson, promotes organ donation awareness through the Driven2SaveLives BC39 dirt track race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway from September 27-30.

The Indiana Donor Network’s Driven2SaveLives program honors Bryan, an organ donor whose gifts saved lives and inspired thousands of racing fans to register as donors.

This initiative educates race enthusiasts about organ, tissue, and eye donation, encouraging them to learn, discuss, and register to become donor heroes.