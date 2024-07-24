Dylan Sprouse to attend Newfields’ after-party in Indy

Colton Howard, known for Creating Style with Colton, shared exciting news along with Jonathan Berger, Vice President of Marketing and External Affairs at Newfields.

They talked about an exclusive event at Newfields featuring the cast of “The Duel.”

The cast includes star and executive producer Dylan Sprouse, along with Callan McAuliffe, Denny Love, Hart Denton, María Gabriela de Faría, Rachel Matthews, Christian McGaffney, Ronald Guttman, and Patrick Warburton.

After the world premiere of “The Duel,” there will be an exclusive after-party at Newfields.

The celebration will take place in the 30,000-square-foot immersive exhibition of THE LUME Indianapolis, featuring Dalí Alive on the fourth floor of the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields.

Guests can look forward to an unforgettable evening filled with a red carpet entrance, special curated food and drink options, as well as music and fun.

The event will be surrounded by the fascinating artwork of Salvador Dalí, making it a night to remember.

This special event offers a unique opportunity to see the stars of “The Duel” and enjoy a night of art, food, and entertainment.

It’s a celebration not to be missed for fans of the film and art lovers alike. To learn more information, visit the Newfields website and watch the full interview above.