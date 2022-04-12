Life.Style.Live!

Easter basket filler ideas (that aren’t candy)

Easter is just around the corner and as parents, it’s not always easy to find the most creative gifts for our kids. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French, joined us Tuesday with some cool non-candy ideas to fill your family Easter baskets!

Perfect gifts for teens

amika:

amika Jumbo Perk Up Dry Shampoo – $32

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of amika’s best-selling dry shampoo, amika has launched Jumbo Perk Up Dry Shampoo in special limited-edition packaging that is 38% larger than its full-size dry shampoo (available throughout 2022).

No white residue – the talc-free formula even leaves dark hair without a trace of white residue.

Absorbs oil – we ditched the standard aluminum starch for natural rice starch to absorb oil, making it a miracle worker in between wash days

Restores volume – brings flat hair back to life

Provides a voluminous ‘oomph’ without feeling gritty.

Purchase at www.loveamika.com and www.sephora.com

A creative Easter

Cricut

Cricut Explore 3 – $299

There are no limits with my Cricut cutting machine!

I use it for every occasion, whether it’s to create decor and treats for Spring or anytime custom shirts and personalized gifts.

Cricut Explore 3 cuts over 100 materials so I can make all those popular projects that are trending across social media: vinyl decals, stickers, mugs, apparel, etc.

The only limit is your imagination! From cutting machines to crafting essentials, Cricut products make it easy to create just for fun, for friends & family, or even for a small business

cricut.com

Lanolips

Lanolips 101 Fruity Babies Superbalm Trio

The Lanolips Fruity Babies Trio is the perfect addition to your Easter basket – it’s a super cute, pastel-colored mini trio of the 3 most popular flavors of Lanolips’ 101 ointment lip balm– Strawberry, Coconutter and Minty!

Australian clean & cruelty-free beauty brand, Lanolips, is known for it’s ultra-pure grade lanolin which is super moisturizing, and their bestselling 101 ointment actually has 101 uses.

It’s not just a lip balm (you can use it as a cuticle moisturizer, for flyaway hairs and more!) making it the perfect gift for the spring season.

Available at Target and target.com

A clean way for our kids to color

Crayola

Color Wonder Coloring Pad & Markers: Spidey and His Amazing Friends

Color Wonder Coloring Pad & Markers: Cocomelon

Color Wonder Activity Pads: Princesses

Color Wonder Activity Pads: Spidey and His Amazing Friends

The new Color Wonder Coloring pad and Markers include Cocomelon and Spidey & His Amazing Friends.

These fun new foldalopes hold everything in one place and feature 18 themed coloring pages along with 5 Color Wonder Markers.

Also available are the compact Color Wonder Activity Pads with 16 coloring pages, 3 Color Wonder Markers and storage for markers.

Always fun and in style are the Princesses and new this year is Spidey & His Amazing Friends.

Available at retailers nationwide and Crayola.com

Truly Clear

Truly Clear Acne Bar – $30

Truly Gone Acne Patches – $30

Truly GoneZone Patches – $50

Truly Gone Reverse Effect Patches – $50

Truly Clear Cleansing Pads – $20

Truly Clear – #1 acne bar at FabFitFun

Stop your acne and simplify your regimen with the only 98.42% natural acne

Only 1-step in less than 5 minutes

trulyclear.com

Use coupon code MOMHINT for 30% off

