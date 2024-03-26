Easter eats and springtime treats

Spring has arrived, and many people want to make their spring menus special. That’s why we have one of the top chefs on streaming television – host of the ONLY EMMY-Nominated streaming cooking show Cara Di Falco – to share easy ways to create tasty Spring brunches, Easter meals, and treats.

This celebrated chef knows how to make delicious dishes that capture the flavors of the season.

They’ll show you how to make brunches with fresh salads, fluffy omelets, and warm pastries.

For Easter, they’ll teach you how to cook roast lamb or glazed ham with spring vegetables. Don’t forget about desserts – they have recipes for lemon tarts and Easter cookies that everyone will love.

With the help of this chef, you can make your spring gatherings unforgettable. Let’s embrace the flavors of the season and enjoy delicious meals together.