Easterseals Crossroads: Empowering people during Disability Pride Month

For nearly 90 years, Easterseals Crossroads, one of 68 Easterseals affiliates, has dedicated itself to improving the lives of individuals with disabilities. Serving Central Indiana, Easterseals Crossroads offers a wide range of services designed to promote greater independence for children, adults, and families.

Easterseals Crossroads is not just focused on providing services; it is also dedicated to building an inclusive community. This commitment is especially highlighted during Disability Pride Month.

Brandon Scott, Content Creation Manager at Easterseals Crossroads, joined us to share more information and emphasized the importance of disability awareness and inclusion during Disability Pride Month.

Disability awareness affects everyone because one in four Americans will have a disability at some point in their lives. Promoting awareness translates to greater inclusion, accessibility, and equity—key components of any person’s sense of worth and independence.

Easterseals Crossroads provides various programs tailored to meet the needs of different age groups. For children and adolescents, the organization offers physical, occupational, and speech therapies.

Early intervention and autism services are also available to ensure young individuals get the support they need from the start.

Adults can benefit from programs such as adult day options, employment services, and assistive technology solutions. These programs aim to enhance daily living, foster independence, and improve overall quality of life.

As a leading resource for disability services in Central Indiana, Easterseals Crossroads is committed to reimagining its future.

The organization plans to build a facility that embraces universal design, ensuring it is welcoming and accessible to all individuals, regardless of ability.

To learn more about the services offered by Easterseals Crossroads and how they are building an inclusive community, visit eastersealscrossroads.org.

By focusing on awareness and providing comprehensive services, Easterseals Crossroads continues to make a significant impact on the lives of individuals with disabilities, helping them achieve greater independence and a better quality of life.